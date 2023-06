News From Law.com

The proposed "Clean Slate" law currently pending in the New York State Legislature will, if passed, result in more violence and crime perpetrated against ordinary New Yorkers. The only question is, how much? This is more of the same from our New York Legislature. They seek at every turn to protect criminals at the expense of victims and honest, hardworking citizens.

June 06, 2023, 10:24 PM

nature of claim: /