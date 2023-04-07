A Child Collapsed at Recess—Adults Thought It Was a Game, ...

News From Law.com

Partner at Silver Golub & Teitell Joaquin L. Madry filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the town of West Hartford and West Hartford Board of Education on behalf of his clients, the parents of a Connecticut child who died after collapsing on the playground. The complaint alleges that children alerted the teachers that the boy had collapsed, but the adults assumed the students were playing a game called "play dead," and did not call for emergency medical care until 10 minutes later.

