As one of the seven finalists for the role of chief judge on the New York Court of Appeals, Selendy Gay Elsberg partner Caitlin Halligan's extensive experience in appellate law is unquestioned. She's a veteran of six U.S. Supreme Court arguments, and led Gibson Dunn & Crutcher's appellate and constitutional law practice before moving to Selendy Gay.

April 05, 2023, 3:36 PM

