Alisha McCarthy, a partner at Harris St. Laurent & Wechsler in New York, recently was advising a client on an Arizona employment law issue last where there was no caselaw. Her client, however, found four "100% on point" cases. The problem? His source was ChatGPT, and the cases were made up. This morning's Am Law Litigation Daily column explores what growing access to artificial intelligence could mean for attorney-client relationships.

March 28, 2023, 7:30 AM

