A Case Study in Getting an Associate Stand-Up Experience in ...

Today's Litigation Daily takes a look at how Shook, Hardy & Bacon partners Charlie Eblen and Eric Hobbs brought home a $189 million jury verdict for home security client CPI Security Systems in Charlotte, North Carolina in February with associate Caroline Gieser sitting third-chair and taking witness testimony. Said Gieser: "My focus was on making them know who I was and know my work and know that they could trust me to not just prep witnesses, but handle them at trial."

September 28, 2023, 7:30 AM

