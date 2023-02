Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Windels Marx Lane & Mittendorf on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Farm Insurance to New Jersey District Court. The suit, for disputed property damage claims under a rental dwelling policy, was filed by Levy & Borukh on behalf of A Burnett LLC, Investory Realty and Vincente Mendoza. The case is 2:23-cv-00920, A Burnett, LLC, Investory Realty et al v. State Farm Fire And Casualty Company et al.