Maryanne Trump Barry, who was a federal judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit and the District of New Jersey, died Monday at age 86. In her role as an assistant U.S. Attorney as well as her time on the bench, Barry displayed a devotion to public service and a strong work ethic, according to those who knew her.

November 13, 2023, 4:15 PM

