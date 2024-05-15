A Big, Big Shame: Lawmakers Skeptical of Plan to Cut Court R...

News From Law.com

State Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday expressed skepticism toward Gov. Gavin Newsom's plans to slice funding aimed at addressing a shortage of interpreters and court reporters in California's trial courts.In their first public review of Newsom's revised 2024-25 budget proposal, legislators questioned why the governor's administration wants to reverse course on providing tens of millions of dollars in hiring and retention bonus money that he and the Legislature agreed to allocate three years ago.

California

May 15, 2024, 8:17 PM

nature of claim: /