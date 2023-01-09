A Big Ask. Test That Would Expand Attorney-Client Privilege ...

News From Law.com

At least three justices seemed wary of creating a test that would expand attorney-client privilege for communications that have both a legal and business purpose. A law firm that advises on tax matters is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to adopt a test that would require courts to ask if a significant purpose of a document is to give legal advice, and if so, deem it confidential. Justices Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson seemed least swayed.

January 09, 2023, 3:10 PM