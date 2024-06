News From Law.com

Jeh Johnson, former secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, on Monday assessed the potentially serious impact of artificial intelligence on the 2024 election – and, indeed, on democracy itself. He said AI presented risks as the country is approaching an election likely to come down to a few precincts in a few states.

New York

June 10, 2024, 4:36 PM

