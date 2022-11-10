A Bar Association Tried to Put Minorities in Leadership Role...

News From Law.com

A judge has ruled that the New Jersey State Bar Association's system of promoting diversity on its boards and committees amounts to an unlawful quota system. The ruling by Middlesex County Superior Court Judge Joseph Rea grants summary judgment on liability to Rajeh Saadeh, a Palestinian Muslim whose suit challenged the bar association policy reserving certain seats on the board of trustees, nominating committee and judicial and prosecutorial appointments committee for members of underrepresented groups.

November 10, 2022, 12:52 PM