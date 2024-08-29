Who Got The Work

Amanda M. Noonan of Blank Rome has entered an appearance for Bradley Boden, CMG Mortgage and other defendants in a pending trade secret and business tort lawsuit. The action, filed July 15 in Illinois Northern District Court by Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff on behalf of A and N Mortgage Services, accuses Boden of misappropriating confidential information, soliciting employees and disparaging the plaintiff to third parties. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jeffrey I. Cummings, is 1:24-cv-05963, A and N Mortgage Services, Inc. v. Boden et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 29, 2024, 8:37 AM

A and N Mortgage Services, Inc.

Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff

Bradley Boden

CMG Mortgage, Inc.

Kristen Cooney-McCarthy

Select Lending Services, LLC

Blank Rome

