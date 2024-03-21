A 5th Lawyer From This Florida Firm Could Become Judge | Law...

News From Law.com

President Joe Biden nominated a Coral Gables attorney to the Southern District of Florida bench, potentially making her the fifth lawyer from her law firm to become a federal court judge. Detra Shaw-Wilder, 54, general counsel at Kozyak Tropin & Throckmorton, has been nominated to fill the vacancy created by U.S. District Judge Robert Scola after he assumed senior status. Still, U.S. Senators Marco Rubio (R-Miami) and Rick Scott (R-Tampa) will have the power to support or block her judicial nomination in the confirmation process.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

March 21, 2024, 10:32 AM

nature of claim: /