A federal appeals court on Monday rejected a request to unseal court orders that the government sought in getting help from a travel booking firm to track fugitives. Judge Daniel Bress, Johnnie Rawlinson, Bridget Bade, of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, said giving the public access to such records would put ongoing criminal investigations at risk.

California

March 13, 2023, 7:01 PM