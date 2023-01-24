9th Circuit Upholds Conversion Therapy Ban as GOP-Appointed ...

News From Law.com

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit voted against reconsidering a panel decision that upheld Washington's ban on conversion therapy for minors, though several GOP-appointed judges opposed to the decision accused the majority of disregarding First Amendment protections in the regulation of medical professionals. Washington's legislation—one of more than a dozen similar laws across the country—was challenged by Christian family and marriage therapist Brian Tingley who argued it violated his free speech rights.

Washington

January 24, 2023, 12:45 PM