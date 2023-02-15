9th Circuit Rules Federal Law Preempts California Ban on Man...

News From Law.com

California's law banning mandatory employee arbitration is preempted by the Federal Arbitration Act, according to an appeals court decision Wednesday. A majority opinion from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit called California's AB 51 "antithetical" to the FAA's "liberal federal policy favoring arbitration agreements." The decision upholding a preliminary injunction barring enforcement of the law marks a win for attorneys from Mayer Brown, Schaerr Jaffe and Littler Mendelson representing a group of business associations including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

February 15, 2023, 8:27 PM