9th Circuit Rules Federal Law Preempts California Ban on Man...

California's law banning mandatory employee arbitration is preempted by the Federal Arbitration Act, according to an appeals court decision Wednesday. A majority opinion from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit called California's AB 51 "antithetical" to the FAA's "liberal federal policy favoring arbitration agreements." The decision upholding a preliminary injunction barring enforcement of the law marks a win for attorneys from Mayer Brown, Schaerr Jaffe and Littler Mendelson representing a group of business associations including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

California

February 15, 2023, 8:27 PM