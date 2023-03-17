9th Circuit Revives Challenge to Californias Worker-Classifi...

News From Law.com

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit on Friday revived gig companies' challenge to California's independent contractor law, citing the numerous exemptions legislators have given to specific industries since the passage of Assembly Bill 5. A unanimous three-judge panel ruled that plaintiffs Uber Technologies Inc. and Postmates Inc. argued plausibly that carving out thousands of workers from AB 5's reach since the bill's passage in 2019 "is starkly inconsistent" with the law's stated intent of providing all workers with basic workplace rights and protections.

March 17, 2023, 2:32 PM

