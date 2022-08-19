9th Circuit Punts Firearms Case, Drawing Ire of Republican-A...

News From Law.com

Several Republican-appointed judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit took issue Friday with the court's decision to remand a challenge to Hawaii's open-carry firearms license rules to a lower court without explanation, accusing their colleagues of dodging recent U.S. Supreme Court precedent. The underlying lawsuit was brought by Hawaii resident George Young challenging the state's open and concealed carry licensing requirements, claiming they violate the Second Amendment.

California

August 19, 2022, 3:38 PM