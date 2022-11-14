9th Circuit Judge Asks Lawyers How to Square Inconsistent Op...

News From Law.com

An appellate judge acknowledged inconsistencies in a court judgment clearing Apple Inc. of antitrust claims from Epic Games Inc., yet the appeals court panel repeatedly returned to the Fortnite maker's "failure to prove" elements of a monopoly during a hearing Monday afternoon. A panel for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit heard arguments in Epic's appeal and Apple's cross-appeal of a Sept. 10 judgment from U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers of the Northern District of California.

Technology

November 14, 2022, 9:01 PM