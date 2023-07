News From Law.com

A federal appeals court addressed a novel question that clarifies online marketplaces' liability when third-party content violates trademarks. In litigation clothing brand Brandy Melville brought against online art forum Redbubble, a panel for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit found that platforms such as Redbubble are liable for user-submitted content when they have specific knowledge of infringers or infringement.

Internet & Social Media

July 24, 2023, 6:47 PM

