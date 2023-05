News From Law.com

The Ninth Circuit filed an emphatic opinion on May 18, in which a three-judge panel called the U.S. District Court of Arizona's disqualification of an entire U.S. Attorney's Office an abuse of discretion. The district court also directed the Department of Justice to provide an attorney from outside Arizona to represent the government in a pending case, which the circuit panel found unsupported by evidence.

Arizona

May 23, 2023, 3:42 PM

nature of claim: /