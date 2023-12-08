News From Law.com

Reversing a lower court, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has vacated the settlement in a discrimination class action against the social media dating app Tinder, determining that the class's representative did not have a strong interest in settling her claim and failed to conduct "extensive discovery" related to the case. On Tuesday, the federal appeals court unanimously reversed the district court's revised class action settlement and held that plaintiff Lisa Kim was an inadequate class representative.

Technology

December 08, 2023, 9:51 AM

