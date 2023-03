News From Law.com

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit court vacated an order granting class certification to Alaska citizens who had purchased LuLaRoe products and been charged an incorrect sales tax, remanding the decision for the district court to reassess whether the plaintiff had met her burden of proving by a preponderance of the evidence that common issues predominated over questions affecting only individual members.

Alaska

March 17, 2023, 12:32 PM

