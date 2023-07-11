9M Victims? Morgan & Morgan Files Sweeping Data-Breach Class...

News From Law.com

Morgan and Morgan has brought a proposed class action over a data breach at a Florida company with millions of patients across multiple states. The complaint reads like a spy novel with not only data-breach accusations, but hackers, thieves, the dark web and ransomware included in the allegations. The proposed class seeks more than $5 million. The Florida attorneys on the case said this is just one of two dozen class action lawsuits filed in the past two weeks against defendant Managed Care of North America Inc., doing business as MCNA Dental.

