Litigation Surge - Texas | Amazon.com

Amazon saw a flurry of federal cases in Texas last week. At least four federal lawsuits were filed, including two product liability suits: one by a customer who suffered burns from a Colsen fire pit, and another by an Amazon warehouse worker whose foot was crushed by a forklift and later amputated. The other two suits pursue patent claims over online advertisements and two-factor authentication.

Technology

February 28, 2023, 2:16 PM