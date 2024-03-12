Litigation Surge - Labor & Employment | Boeing | Law.com Rad...

Litigation Surge - Labor & Employment | Boeing

Boeing was hit with a surge of federal employment litigation last week. At least four federal lawsuits were initiated in California, Texas and Washington. The suits vary: One employee claims he was fired for raising concerns about cannabis use at a facility in Long Beach, while another employee who was fired for purportedly manipulating holiday scheduling to collect overtime alleges that the accusation was false and motivated by racial animus. Plus, an Asian-American in-house attorney alleges she was passed over for promotion and faced hostile treatment based on her race, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Who got the work? Boeing is represented by Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart.

Aerospace & Defense

March 12, 2024, 2:41 PM

nature of claim: /