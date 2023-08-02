Litigation Surge - Food, Beverage & Tobacco | Patent | Law.c...

Litigation Surge - Food, Beverage & Tobacco | Patent

Axcess Global Sciences filed a swarm of patent lawsuits last week against keto supplement manufacturers. At least three federal cases were filed in Florida, Utah and Washington alleging that keto weight loss and energy supplements including Vitalena Keto Burn, Viro KetoSCORCH and Snap BHB Keto Burn infringe the plaintiff's patented formulation of 'BHB,' an organic compound used by the body for energy when glucose is low. The suits are backed by Workman Nydegger and Matulis IP Law.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 02, 2023, 1:29 PM

nature of claim: /