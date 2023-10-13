Litigation Surge - Patent | Valve | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Patent | Valve

Valve, a video game developer, publisher and distributor, was hit with a flurry of patent infringement cases last month in Texas Eastern District Court. The company saw three new suits in September targeting various products and services including the game distribution platform Steam, geolocation technology used in the virtual reality headset HTC Vive and the use of QR codes to link to the Steam mobile app. All three suits were filed by IP boutique firm Garteiser Honea.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

October 13, 2023, 12:40 PM

