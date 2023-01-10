Litigation Surge - Product Liability | L’Oreal | Law.com R...

Litigation Surge - Product Liability | L’Oreal

L'Oreal and certain subsidiaries continue to be hit with product liability lawsuits linking the company's hair relaxer products to instances of uterine cancer. The cosmetics company saw five new federal suits last week, continuing a surge of litigation that began in Oct. 2022. The suits, filed in Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan and Missouri, allege that endocrine-disrupting chemicals in hair products marketed primarily to Black women put users at increased risk of developing uterine cancer and other health problems. The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation will consider a motion to consolidate the cases on Jan. 26. L'Oreal is represented by Ellis George Cipollone O'Brian Annaguey.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 10, 2023, 10:18 AM