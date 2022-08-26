Litigation Surge - Property & Casualty | Louisiana | Law.com...

Litigation Surge - Property & Casualty | Louisiana

A major surge of hurricane insurance cases targeting property and casualty carriers continued for a third day on Thursday in Louisiana federal courts. Approximately 250 cases were initiated on Aug. 25 against Fortune 500 insurance firms, most notably State Farm, Allstate and USAA. Texas-based McClenny Moseley & Associates is backing more than 80 percent of the cases, which are tied to the two-year anniversary of Hurricane Laura making landfall in southwest Louisiana. The complaints, which involve similar facts and allegations, claim that the defendant insurers have unfairly and improperly delayed action and denied payments owed under the policies.

August 26, 2022