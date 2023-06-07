Litigation Surge - District of Columbia | Bloomberg | Law.co...

Litigation Surge - District of Columbia | Bloomberg

Bloomberg filed a swarm of lawsuits against the U.S. government in the District of Columbia last month, all relating to the firearm industry. The company launched four cases under the Freedom of Information Act, two of which seek records relating to gun exports to Mexico and Thailand. Another suit requests documents pertaining to Olin Winchester's operation of an ammunition manufacturing plant for the U.S. Army in Missouri, while the fourth suit seeks records reflecting the government's participation in 'SHOT Show,' a firearm trade show closed to the general public. Bloomberg is backed by the Chicago-based civil rights firm Loevy & Loevy.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

June 07, 2023, 4:54 PM

nature of claim: /