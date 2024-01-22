Litigation Surge - California | Environmental | Law.com Rada...

Litigation Surge - California | Environmental

Law.com Radar detected a surge of environmental lawsuits in California this past week. Six federal environmental cases were surfaced by the platform, including five 'citizen suits' brought by private parties against industrial manufacturers and construction companies under the federal Clean Water Act and Endangered Species Act. The suits primarily accuse manufacturers of discharging excessive amounts of polluted storm water into the Los Angeles River and San Francisco Bay. Plus, Swinerton Builders entered into a $2.3 million consent decree with the U.S. Justice Department based on storm water discharge from newly-constructed solar farms in Alabama and Illinois.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 22, 2024, 2:56 PM

