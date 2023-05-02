Litigation Surge - Texas | Salesforce Inc. | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Texas | Salesforce Inc.

Salesforce was pummeled with lawsuits yesterday over its partnership with the now-defunct classified ad website Backpage, which was seized by the FBI in 2018 for its alleged role in facilitating online sex trafficking. More than 20 cases were filed by Annie McAdams PC, the Gallagher Law Firm and Sico Hoelscher Harris accusing Salesforce of violating the Trafficking Victims Protection Act by providing operational software to Backpage knowing that the software would facilitate sex trafficking. Over the past few years, the firms have filed identical lawsuits in the Seventh and Ninth Circuits and lost under Section 230; yesterday's lawsuits were all filed in the Northern District of Texas.

May 02, 2023, 1:31 PM

