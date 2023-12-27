Litigation Surge - Data Breach | Comcast | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Data Breach | Comcast

Comcast was hit with a swarm of data breach class actions last week over an Oct. 2023 cyberattack which exploited a vulnerability in software offered by third-party vendor Citrix. At least seven federal lawsuits were filed on behalf of more than 35 million Comcast customers whose personally identifiable information was allegedly compromised. According to the complaints, Citrix announced the vulnerability known as 'CitrixBleed' in early October and offered a patch, but Comcast waited too long to apply the fix, allowing hackers to infiltrate Comcast's systems. The suits were primarily filed in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court and are backed by several firms including Silver Golub & Teitell, Sterlington PLLC and Tycko & Zavareei.

