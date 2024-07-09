Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Sirius XM Satellite Radio

Sirius XM Radio was hit with a cluster of consumer class actions in federal courts last month over its 'U.S. Music Royalty Fee.' At least four cases were launched in California, New York, Oregon and Washington alleging that advertised prices for Sirius XM's music plans do not include the amount of the fee, which increases the price by over 20%. The suits further contend that when customers contest the fee, Sirius XM falsely informs them that the fee is government-mandated when in fact the fee was invented as a 'disguised double-charge.' All four suits were brought by Hattis & Lukacs and DeNittis Osefchen Prince.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

July 09, 2024, 12:26 PM