Port Arthur Pipeline, a subsidiary of Sempra Energy, launched a flurry of eminent domain lawsuits in Louisiana on Monday. At least four federal cases were filed against property owners in Sulphur, Louisiana, under the Natural Gas Act; Port Arthur seeks easements over certain tracts in order to build and operate a 139-mile pipeline connecting to a natural gas terminal in Cameron Parish. Port Arthur is represented by Kean Miller.

October 03, 2023, 12:30 PM

