Litigation Surge - Consumer Protection | Class Actions

Law.com Radar detected a cluster of consumer class actions involving product liability claims last week. At least six federal cases were filed against defendants on Radar's sector watchlist including Amazon, Bayer, Kia, Pfizer and Mercedes-Benz. Pfizer was slapped with a pair of suits over allegedly harmful levels of N-nitroso-varenicline in its smoking cessation drug Chantix, while Amazon was accused of underrepresenting the melatonin content in its Solimo Melatonin gummies. In addition, Mercedes-Benz was hit with a class action alleging that its vehicles' batteries suddenly drain due to an electrical defect.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 20, 2022, 5:47 PM