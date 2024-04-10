Litigation Surge - Virginia | Trade Secrets | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Virginia | Trade Secrets

Trade secrets litigation surged in Virginia federal courts last month. At least five cases were filed in Virginia Eastern District Court; most of the suits accuse former employees of misappropriating proprietary info to assist them after joining existing competitors or forming new competitors, such as a lawsuit by the American Conservative Union targeting five former employees who left to create the Institute for Legislative Analysis. Plus, Boeing sued Virgin Galactic over the development of a new 'mothership' for launching Virgin's spaceplane Unity into space; according to the complaint, Virgin failed to pay over $25 million for Boeing's work, then misappropriated proprietary equations and test data to develop its own mothership.

Space Economy

April 10, 2024, 2:41 PM

nature of claim: /