Litigation Surge - Colorado | Labor & Employment | Law.com R...

There was an uptick in employment litigation last week in Colorado. At least 12 federal employment cases were initiated, more than twice the typical weekly average. The suits are varied: University of Colorado law professor Paul F. Campos sued the school for alleged retaliation after reporting concerns of being underpaid due to his ethnicity, and a teacher sued the Denver public school system for allegedly turning a blind eye to on-campus racism and violence. Also, EMTs sued the City of Grand Junction for allegedly mischaracterizing their work as partially-exempt 'fire protection activities,' and all thirty Major League Baseball teams were hit with a class action accusing the teams of preferring to hire scouts below the age of 40.
Education
June 27, 2023, 6:00 PM