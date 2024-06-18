Litigation Surge - Georgia | Equal Employment Opportunity Co...

Litigation Surge - Georgia | Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed a cluster of enforcement actions last month in Georgia Northern District Court. At least four lawsuits were filed by the agency, three of which allege employment discrimination. Reliable Maintenance Solutions was sued for allegedly refusing to hire a dump truck operator with one arm, while a driver for Lubin Logistics claims he was unlawfully fired after suffering a Lupus flare-up due to a malfunctioning door and a lack of cabin heating. Plus, Smithfield Foods is accused of targeting workers aged 55 and older as part of a staff reduction, and the EEOC sued Harrison Poultry for allegedly failing to file EEO-1 Employer Information Reports for calendar years 2021 and 2022.

June 18, 2024, 12:44 PM

