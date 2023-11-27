Litigation Surge - Business Services | IBM | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Business Services | IBM

IBM was hit with a cluster of lawsuits last week. At least three federal cases were filed, two of which accuse the company of violating the California Labor Code and Unfair Competition Law by implementing de facto caps on sales commissions despite assuring sales reps that commissions would be uncapped. For instance, one plaintiff claims that IBM reassigned his sales territory right before a deal closed, while the other plaintiff alleges that he was arbitrarily denied commissions for a deal because his name was not listed on a non-disclosure agreement. The suits are backed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman.

Business Services

November 27, 2023, 2:29 PM

