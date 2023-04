Litigation Surge - ERISA | Previant Law Firm

Milwaukee-based employment firm Previant Law filed a swarm of ERISA cases last week in Wisconsin. The firm launched six federal cases, five of which were brought on behalf of builders, plumbers and other blue-collar workers over allegedly unpaid pension funds. The suits target JT Heating & Cooling, JP Pro Landscaping, Interstate Erecting, Cullster Plumbing and Concrete Service Co.

Construction & Engineering

April 05, 2023, 1:40 PM

nature of claim: /