Litigation Surge - Florida | BASF | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Florida | BASF

BASF, the world's largest chemical producer, went on a filing spree in Florida yesterday accusing autobody shops of violating their requirements contracts for paint, coating and other refinish products. The company launched a trio of federal lawsuits collectively seeking nearly $2 million from defendants who allegedly breached their contracts by going out of business or purchasing products from other suppliers. The suits are part of a nationwide crackdown by BASF: Law.com Radar has detected identical cases in Massachusetts, Illinois, Pennsylvania and California. The Florida suits are backed by Carlton Fields.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 21, 2023, 12:53 PM

