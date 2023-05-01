Litigation Surge - Business Services | Banking & Financial S...

Litigation Surge - Business Services | Banking & Financial Services

There was a surge of cases targeting banks and other financial service companies last week, according to Law.com Radar. More than five federal lawsuits were detected by the platform, including a securities class action accusing First Republic Bank and KPMG of failing to disclose the bank's liquidity issues; the suit was filed just days before First Republic's collapse on May 1, which is now the second largest bank failure in U.S. history. Also, Fidelity National Information Services was hit with a securities class action and a derivative lawsuit over its Feb. announcement that it would spin off merchant payment provider Worldplay and take a $17.6 billion write-down.

May 01, 2023, 5:42 PM

