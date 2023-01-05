Litigation Surge - South Carolina | Class Actions | Law.com ...

Litigation Surge - South Carolina | Class Actions

There was a flurry of class action litigation last month in South Carolina, primarily against medical records company Ciox Health. At least six federal class actions were initiated in December, most of which accuse Ciox Health of overcharging attorneys for patients' medical records in violation of the South Carolina Physicians' Patient Records Act. The company settled a similar class action in Texas last September for $1.85 million. Ciox Health is represented by Kirkland & Ellis and Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough.

Health Care

January 05, 2023, 8:43 PM