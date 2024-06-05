Litigation Surge - Health Care | U.S. Department of Health a...

Litigation Surge - Health Care | U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was swarmed with lawsuits last week. At least 10 federal cases were filed against DHHS, almost triple the usual weekly average. Nearly half the lawsuits were brought by Informed Consent Action Network, a non-profit organization which has been labeled as an anti-vaccination group; the complaints seek various documents under the Freedom of Information Act, primarily records and communications pertaining to Immunization Safety Office director Frank DeStefano. Informed Consent Action Network is represented by Siri & Glimstad.

Health Care

June 05, 2024, 12:59 PM

nature of claim: /