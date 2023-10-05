Litigation Surge - Florida | Phelps Dunbar | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Florida | Phelps Dunbar

There was a flurry of litigation in Florida last month backed by Phelps Dunbar. At least seven lawsuits were initiated in federal court, including five cases brought on behalf of property owners who oppose a new ordinance in Indian Rocks Beach regulating the use of homes for short-term or vacation rentals. The suits contend that provisions of the law governing occupancy limitations, registration requirements and advertising disclosures are unconstitutional. Indian Rocks Beach is represented by Henderson Franklin Starnes & Holt.

October 05, 2023, 2:08 PM

