Litigation Surge - Fortune 500 | Exxon Mobil | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Fortune 500 | Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil was hit with a swarm of cases in December. At least six federal lawsuits were initiated, twice the typical monthly average. What's driving the surge? Half the cases were brought on behalf of Black employees who allegedly faced systemic racism, discrimination and harassment while working for the defendant in Florida, Louisiana and Texas. All three cases are backed by Ben Crump, a civil rights attorney described as 'Black America's Attorney General' for representing the families of George Floyd, Trayvon Martin and other victims; the Cochran Firm and DiCello Levitt are also representing the plaintiffs. Plus, the municipality of San Juan, Puerto Rico, seeks to hold Exxon Mobil accountable for hurricane damage and other effects of climate change.

Energy

January 02, 2024, 2:55 PM

