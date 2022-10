Litigation Surge - Texas | Copyright

With Halloween approaching, a seller of spooky decorations filed a flurry of copyright infringement suits this last week in Texas Eastern District Court. The cases, filed by Dallas-based Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr on behalf of Seasons USA Inc., allege that the defendants are selling knock-off sculptures of animal skeletons without proper authorization or license.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 20, 2022, 2:24 PM