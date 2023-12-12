Litigation Surge - Retail & Consumer Goods | Trademark | Law...

Litigation Surge - Retail & Consumer Goods | Trademark

Trademark litigation surged last month in the retail sector, according to Law.com Radar. Forty-one trademark cases were filed by or against retailers and consumer goods companies on Radar's sector watchlist, more than twice the typical monthly average. Most of the lawsuits seek to enjoin sales of counterfeit goods by e-commerce operators, with some brick-and-mortar sellers also in the crosshairs. Plaintiffs include major companies like Amazon, Deckers Outdoor, Adidas, Nike and Levi Strauss. Who's bringing the heat? Greer Burns & Crain is especially active in Illinois, while Stephen M. Gaffigan PA filed several lawsuits in Florida; Amazon is backed by Davis Wright Tremaine.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 12, 2023, 12:47 PM

